BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Argentina's largest labor union, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), staged a thousand-strong rally in downtown Buenos Aires on Wednesday to protest the government's response to hiking inflation.

Thousands of activists took to the streets, paralyzing traffic on major roads in the capital.

Some were brought to Buenos Aires by buses from different cities and towns.

The participants are calling for decent wages, better social support and measures to combat inflation.

Argentina has one of the highest inflation rates across Latin America. Consumer prices have risen by 46.2% since the start of the year and may reach up to 80% by the end of the year, experts say.