Arif Changezi elected as PCATP chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan) Vice President Muhammad Arif Changezi has been elected as the new Chairman of Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners (PCATP) for the term 2021-2023 Arif Changezi secured 1204 votes against his rival candidate Kalim Siddique who got 926 votes, the NESPAK spokesman told media here Thursday.

He mentioned that Arif Changezi is also the current President of the Institute of Architects Pakistan (IAP) and this is for the first time in the history of the country that both top positions in Architecture and Planning are being held by one person. Changezi is also serving as the Vice President/Head of Architecture and Planning Division of NESPAK Karachi.

The Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners Ordinance 1983 was promulgated with a view to give recognition and protection to the profession of Architecture and Town Planning in Pakistan.

The council has wide ranging powers and is authorized to perform all functions and take steps connected with or ancillary to all aspects of the two professions including laying down standards of conduct, safeguarding interests of its members, assisting the Government and National Institutions in solving national problems relating to the professions, promotion of reforms in the professions, promotion of education of these professions, reviewing and advising the Government in the matter of Architecture and Town Planning education, etc.

Meanwhile, NESPAK Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masoodcongratulated Arif Changezi on his election to top slot of the august body of PCATP.