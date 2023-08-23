Arm listing may boost return to IPOs

The initial public offering of British chip designing giant Arm, announced on Monday, could signal a rebound in companies introducing their shares on stock markets after a year of relatively few such listings

Arm is a world leader in designing chips that are used in smartphones across the world and aims to be a major player in artificial intelligence (AI).

In documents filed on Monday, Arm said it planned to list on the Nasdaq, seven years after quitting London's stock exchange after being purchased by Japan's SoftBank.

The partial listing for an as yet undetermined number of shares could happen as soon as next month, according to financial media, possibly raising some $10 billion for SoftBank and valuing Arm at more than $60 billion.

That would be the largest listing on the tech-oriented Nasdaq since electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian went public in 2021 with a market value of $68 billion.

Arm's IPO "is going to have ramifications across global tech," Dan Ives, senior equity research analyst for the technology sector at Wedbush Securities, told AFP.

"It speaks to more of a risk appetite toward growth equities after what has been a very choppy few years in the market," he added.

The IPO market is very sensitive to the sentiment of investors for taking on risk, and the market has been running hot and cold since the Covid pandemic led to a halt in operations.

Central bank easy money policies fuelled a sharp rebound in IPOs in 2021 with $450 billion raised in nearly 2,400 listings across the world, according to a study by consulting firm EY.

This was brought to a swift end in 2022 as rising interest rates and the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused havoc on markets and dampened risk sentiment. The amount raised sank 45 percent and the number of listings plummeted by more than 60 percent.