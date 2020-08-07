An armed man took five hostages at a bank branch in the city of Le Havre in northern France, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Thursday

The hostage-taking incident in the city center continues from 4.45 p.m. local time (14.45 GMT). There is a security perimeter around the bank.

According to the publication, the attacker has put forward numerous demands, but they were not reported yet.