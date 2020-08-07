Armed Man Takes Hostages At Bank Branch In France's Le Havre - Reports
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 01:16 AM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) An armed man took five hostages at a bank branch in the city of Le Havre in northern France, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Thursday.
The hostage-taking incident in the city center continues from 4.45 p.m. local time (14.45 GMT). There is a security perimeter around the bank.
According to the publication, the attacker has put forward numerous demands, but they were not reported yet.