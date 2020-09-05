MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Armed men under the command of Libya's Petroleum Facilities Guard have fired live rounds and rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) shells while forcing a ship to enter the Ras Lanuf port, the country's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a press release on Friday.

"Mohamed Bey, a Comoros-registered vessel, was scheduled to enter the commercial section of Ras Lanuf port at 1100 hours [09:00 GMT] on Friday 4 September 2020 to load scrap. However, a group of armed men under the command of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) - including foreign mercenaries - forced the ship into port at 2 am this morning. They intimidated the crew of the Mohamed Bey by firing live rounds and RPG shells in an area where dangerous and highly flammable materials are stored," the press release read.

The chairman of the NOC, Mustafa Sanalla, condemned the incident, saying that it could have led to an environmental disaster or the loss of life. Sanalla also called on the international community to intervene in the ongoing situation.

"We call on all sides as well as the international community to support immediate demilitarisation of all petroleum facilities in Libya and replacement of the failing PFG. There needs to be an immediate withdrawal of all military groups, especially foreign mercenaries, from its facilities," the chairman said in the press release.

The NOC has previously condemned the presence of military forces within the company's facilities. In June, armed men broke into the country's largest oil field, El Sharara, and ordered workers to shut down production.