Armenia, Belarus Reject EAEU Gas Price Formation Formula - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:04 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Armenia and Belarus do not accept the proposed formula of gas price formation for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

This formula has been outlined in the draft EAEU development strategy for the period until 2025. The draft has been practically coordinated, apart from the provision on gas transportation tariffs, Putin said at a EAEU summit, held through a video conference.

"There is a formula, backed by three countries, Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It says that the approaches to the formation of gas prices could be determined later, at negotiations on the formation of a common EAEU gas market.

Our Armenian and Belarusian colleagues do not yet accept this formula, since they have another point of view on the matter," Putin said.

If the two countries accept this formula, nothing will hinder the approval of the strategy, the Russian president added, expressing the belief that if Armenia and Belarus do not change their stand, it will be proper to remove this provision.

The EAEU has not yet achieved the integration level needed for applying the common gas price formula, Putin said.

More Stories From Business

