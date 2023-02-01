Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan said on Wednesday that GDP per capita in the country has grown significantly and is estimated to reach $6,800

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan said on Wednesday that GDP per capita in the country has grown significantly and is estimated to reach $6,800.

"In 2022, the Armenian economy was growing at a fairly high pace. The economic activity increased by 14.2%. This is the highest figure over the last 15 years. GDP per capita has also grown: from $4,627 we will reach $6,700-$6,800," he told reporters.

Ha also said that Armenia would catch up with such countries as Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and a number of states in Eastern Europe in terms of GDP per capita.

On Tuesday, the statistical committee of Armenia said that the economic activity in the country in 2022 grew by 14.2%, industrial production by 7.8%, services (without trade) by 28.2%, and trade by 17%.

Over the last year, according to the statistical data, foreign trade reached $14.12 billion, which is a 68.6% increase compared to 2021. Exports grew by 77.7% and amounted to over $5.36 billion, imports, in turn, jumped by 63.5% and reached $8.76 billion.