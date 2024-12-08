Aroma of Rwandan coffee spread in PFOWA, MOFA Charity Bazaar’s atmosphere

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The aroma of Rwandan coffee filled the air at the Foreign Office Charity Bazaar, organized by the Pakistan Foreign Office Women's Association (PFOWA) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

High Commissioner Rwandan, Fatou Harerimana was present at the Rwandan stall at the PFOWA Charity Bazaar, welcoming diplomats and the public including students and youngsters with her smile.

The Rwandan ambassador's stall was constantly active with the echos, “Ma'am one more cup please”. The ambassador along with her staff continued to serve coffee to those who came to the stall whereas, diplomats and attendees enjoyed coffee sips.

Talking to APP, High Commissioner of Rwanda to Pakistan Fatou Harerimana said that she was very happy with the popularity of Rwandan coffee at the PFOWA Charity Stall and she had no idea that the people of Pakistan would be so fond of their coffee.

She said that Rwandan coffee is popular all over the world and there are many consumers of Rwandan coffee, especially in Canada and the Northern world countries.

The high commissioner said that Pakistan is a lively nation and since this morning, different groups of young people have been coming to stall and enjoying the coffee.

"We would soon launch a campaign at the public and business level to introduce Rwandan coffee in Islamabad as the people of Pakistan are fond of Rwandan coffee", she highlighted.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan and Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar visited the Rwandan stall at the PFOWA, Bazaar and praised Rwandan Coffee. He indicated the need to further expand economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Rwanda to strengthen bilateral relations.

He congratulated the Rwandan, High Commissioner of Rwandan, Fatima Harerimana for setting up such an excellent stall and expressed his full support for such activities in the future. The deputy prime minister said the bazaar provided a great opportunity for the people of Twins Cities to have a glimpse of the rich culture of different countries, including Rwanda through their food and beverages.

He said that the theme of the event was “Joining hands, joining hearts”, which enhanced Socio-Cultural integration between the different countries.