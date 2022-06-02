Around 1,235,269 customers verified: USC

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Utility Store Corporation (USC) of Pakistan on Thursday said that during six days after the launch of the relief package, 1,235,269 customers had been verified by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) who took benefit from subsidized package of the Federal government.

A USC spokesperson in a statement issued here, said that now real time verification is being done by NADRA for purchase of subsidized items at Utility Stores.

After verification from NADRA, one time password was sent to the registered mobile number in the name of the customer which enables the customer to get sugar, ghee and flour at discounted rates.

USC has made the method of providing subsidy more effective, he added.