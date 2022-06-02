UrduPoint.com

Around 1,235,269 Customers Verified: USC

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Around 1,235,269 customers verified: USC

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Utility Store Corporation (USC) of Pakistan on Thursday said that during six days after the launch of the relief package, 1,235,269 customers had been verified by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) who took benefit from subsidized package of the Federal government.

A USC spokesperson in a statement issued here, said that now real time verification is being done by NADRA for purchase of subsidized items at Utility Stores.

After verification from NADRA, one time password was sent to the registered mobile number in the name of the customer which enables the customer to get sugar, ghee and flour at discounted rates.

USC has made the method of providing subsidy more effective, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Mobile From Government Flour

Recent Stories

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

2 hours ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

2 hours ago
 PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving ..

PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving statement of country's split

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to break if establishment doesn't take r ..

Pakistan to break if establishment doesn't take right decisions: Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Hanif Abbasi tenders resignation as PM's aide

Hanif Abbasi tenders resignation as PM's aide

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.