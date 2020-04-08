Around 15.59 pc surplus witnessed in Pak-Italy trade: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

Pakistan's goods and services trade with Italy witnessed surplus of 15.59 percent during first eight month of ongoing fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan's goods and services trade with Italy witnessed surplus of 15.59 percent during first eight month of ongoing fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Italy were recorded at $524.612 million during July-February (2019-20) against exports of $508.363 million during July-February (2018-19), showing positive growth of 3.

19 percent in first eight month of current fiscal year, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On the other hand, the imports from Italy into the country during the period were recorded at $398.036 million against $398.867 million last year, showing nominal decreased of 0.20 percent in first eight month of current fiscal year.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $126.576 million against $109.496 million during same period of last year, showing 15.59 percent growth.