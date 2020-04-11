UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 15.59% Surplus Witnessed In Pak-Italy Trade: State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:58 PM

Around 15.59% surplus witnessed in Pak-Italy trade: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

Pakistan's goods and services trade with Italy witnessed surplus of 15.59 percent during first eight month of ongoing fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan's goods and services trade with Italy witnessed surplus of 15.59 percent during first eight month of ongoing fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Italy were recorded at $524.612 million during July-February (2019-20) against exports of $508.363 million during July-February (2018-19), showing positive growth of 3.

19 percent in first eight month of current fiscal year, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On the other hand, the imports from Italy into the country during the period were recorded at $398.036 million against $398.867 million last year, showing nominal decreased of 0.20 percent in first eight month of current fiscal year.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $126.576 million against $109.496 million during same period of last year, showing 15.59 percent growth.

/778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports State Bank Of Pakistan Same Italy From Million

Recent Stories

Four notorious drug peddler nabbed, 10 kg hashish ..

2 seconds ago

Notorious Taliban Operative Killed in Western Afgh ..

4 seconds ago

Michael Atherton looks forward to competitive Pak ..

2 minutes ago

MNA for conducting an immediate survey of rainfall ..

5 seconds ago

Ukraine's Emergency Service Aircraft Dropping Tons ..

7 seconds ago

Airstrike in Southern Afghanistan Kills Three Tali ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.