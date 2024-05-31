Open Menu

Around 21,870 Retailers Register Under FBR's Tajir Dost Scheme By 30 May: FBR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Around 21,870 retailers register under FBR's Tajir Dost Scheme by 30 May: FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday informed that a total of 21,870 retailers have been registered under the Tajir Dost Scheme by 30 May.

According to the FBR data, around 17,569 retailers registered through Tajir Dost scheme while 4,301 registered other than this scheme.

The data revealed that 5,512 retailers from Karachi, 6,706 from Lahore and 1,927 from Islamabad have registered under the scheme.

Similarly, 2,742 traders from Rawalpindi, 1,857 from Peshawar, 1,226 from Quetta and 1,900 from other cities have also been registered.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Rawalpindi May FBR From

Recent Stories

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

4 hours ago
 HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

13 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

13 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

13 hours ago
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

13 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

13 hours ago
 Training vital for positive use of technology: Sha ..

Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima

13 hours ago
 Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke

Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke

13 hours ago
 PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's conv ..

PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy

13 hours ago
 Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing presid ..

Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing president

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business