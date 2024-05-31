(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday informed that a total of 21,870 retailers have been registered under the Tajir Dost Scheme by 30 May.

According to the FBR data, around 17,569 retailers registered through Tajir Dost scheme while 4,301 registered other than this scheme.

The data revealed that 5,512 retailers from Karachi, 6,706 from Lahore and 1,927 from Islamabad have registered under the scheme.

Similarly, 2,742 traders from Rawalpindi, 1,857 from Peshawar, 1,226 from Quetta and 1,900 from other cities have also been registered.