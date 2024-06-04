ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday informed that a total of 23,497 retailers have been registered under the Tajir Dost Scheme by 3 June.

According to the FBR data, around 18,931 retailers registered through Tajir Dost scheme while 4,566 registered other than this scheme.

The data revealed that 5,599 retailers from Karachi, 7,297 from Lahore and 2,153 from Islamabad have registered under the scheme.

Similarly, 3,067 traders from Rawalpindi, 2,037 from Peshawar, 1,317 from Quetta and 2,027 from other cities have also been registered.