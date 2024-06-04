Open Menu

Around 23,497 Retailers Register Under FBR's Tajir Dost Scheme By 3 June: FBR

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Around 23,497 retailers register under FBR's Tajir Dost Scheme by 3 June: FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday informed that a total of 23,497 retailers have been registered under the Tajir Dost Scheme by 3 June.

According to the FBR data, around 18,931 retailers registered through Tajir Dost scheme while 4,566 registered other than this scheme.

The data revealed that 5,599 retailers from Karachi, 7,297 from Lahore and 2,153 from Islamabad have registered under the scheme.

Similarly, 3,067 traders from Rawalpindi, 2,037 from Peshawar, 1,317 from Quetta and 2,027 from other cities have also been registered.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Rawalpindi June FBR From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

11 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

11 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

11 hours ago
Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

12 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

12 hours ago
 Youth drowns in swimming pool

Youth drowns in swimming pool

12 hours ago
 Govt to make no compromise on national security : ..

Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel

12 hours ago
 Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, ..

Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues

12 hours ago
 SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for in ..

SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business