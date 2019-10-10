Around 4,000 companies served notice over non submission of professional tax

(@FahadShabbir)

The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department, Islamabad has served notice to around 4,000 companies operating in federal capital over non submission of professional tax during last one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation (E&T) department, Islamabad has served notice to around 4,000 companies operating in Federal capital over non submission of professional tax during last one month.

Over 250 outlets were also issued notices for selling illicit tobacco and confiscated smuggled cigarettes worth over Rs 100,000 during the same period, Director (E&T) Bilal Azam told APP on Thursday.

The operation was conducted in different sectors of F series, G-15, D-17, Jinnah Super, Bahria town, CBR town, and petrol pumps along Grand Trunk (GT) road.

Azam said the local administration was paying special focus on checking sale of illicit tobacco near educational institutes and enforcement of all tobacco control laws across the city.

In response to a query, he said, the Excise team issued warnings to the shop-keepers and asked them to get their licenses issued or renewed within one week before serving them notices.

When contacted, Deputy Director General (Health) Ministry of National Health Services Dr Minhaj us Siraj said licensing of tobacco vendors had proved to be a very effective tool in controlling unlawful sale of cigarettes. "This protects our kids from harmful effects of smoking and uneventful loss of life due to cancers and heart diseases," he added.