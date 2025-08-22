Open Menu

Around $426.995 Mln Food Commodities Exported In July 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Food group exports reached $426.995 million during the first month of the current financial year (2025-26), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Food group exports showed a decline of 10.25 percent from $475.766 million during the same month of last year (July 2024-25).

The food commodities that contributed to positive growth in trade included fish and fish preparations, the exports of which grew by 18.60 percent, from $18.928 million to $22.448 million.

The other food commodities that contributed to positive growth included fruits, the exports of which increased by 43.63 percent, from $40.357 million to $57.965 million whereas the exports of tobacco rose by 786.63 percent, from $0.450 million to $3.990 million.

The exports of spices increased by 23.

64 percent, from $5.462 million to $6.753 million; while meat and meat preparations up by 9.80 percent, from $36.849 million to $40.461 million.

The food commodities that contributed to negative growth in trade included rice, the exports of which decreased by 18.29 percent, from $205.745 million to $168.110 million.

The exports of vegetables dipped by 44.95 percent, from $28.884 million to $15.900 million; oil seeds, nuts, and kernals by 27.24 percent, from $5.787 million to $4.211 million, whereas the exports of all other food items decreased by 2.04 percent, from $109.388 million to $107.159 million.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of food commodities, however, increased by 16.13 percent in July 2025 when compared to the exports of $367.690 million in June 2025, PBS reported.

