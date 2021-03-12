UrduPoint.com
Around 6 Million Illicit Cigarettes Confiscated At Burhan Interchange

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 04:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Islamabad Friday seized 600 packrites (6,000,000 sticks) of local brands of illegal cigarettes, valuing more than Rs40 million, after intercepting two vehicles at Burhan Interchange of Motorway.

According to statement issued by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), on inquiry it was also found that FED amounting to Rs.9.9 million and Sales Tax amounting to Rs. 2.756 million was not deposited in government exchequer against supplies of aforesaid cigarettes.

The statement added that mandatory legal proceedings were underway for recovery of due taxes.

It said that in pursuit to the vision of Prime Minister to curb the menace of trade of counterfeit and illicit tobacco trade, which is not only hazardous to the health of general public but also causing huge loss to the government exchequer, the Chairman FBR had urged Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue to speed up the enforcement measures to combat the trade of counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes.

