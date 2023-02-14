UrduPoint.com

Around 60% Of Russian-Iranian Trade Carried Out In National Currencies - Iran's Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Around 60% of Russian-Iranian Trade Carried Out in National Currencies - Iran's Ambassador

Around 60% of trade between Russia and Iran is carried out in national currencies, however, the two countries must further reduce the US dollar's weight in their trade, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Around 60% of trade between Russia and Iran is carried out in national currencies, however, the two countries must further reduce the US dollar's weight in their trade, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday.

"As many as 60% of trade between Russia and Iran is carried out in the national currencies of the two countries: the ruble and the rial.

But we have to decrease the 40%-share of the dollar," Jalali said, as quoted by Nour news.

The ambassador stated that using national currencies in the two countries' bilateral trade could reduce the impact of the Dollar on the Russian-Iranian economic partnership.

The ruble could also become the main Currency in trade between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and one of the key currencies used between the states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization alongside China's Yuan, Jalali added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Dollar Russia China Shanghai Cooperation Organization Weight

Recent Stories

UAE Gender Balance Council, World Bank explore coo ..

UAE Gender Balance Council, World Bank explore cooperation to enhance women&#039 ..

18 minutes ago
 Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Visi ..

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Visit Turkey on Wednesday - Ankara

15 minutes ago
 VC inaugurates Software, Hardware Laboratory at GC ..

VC inaugurates Software, Hardware Laboratory at GCUH

6 minutes ago
 CPJ slams Indian authorities for harassing BBC jou ..

CPJ slams Indian authorities for harassing BBC journalists after critical docume ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote address of RAK ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote address of RAK Ruler at World Government Sum ..

33 minutes ago
 French ambassador to Pakistan meets SAPM Jawad Soh ..

French ambassador to Pakistan meets SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.