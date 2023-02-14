Around 60% of trade between Russia and Iran is carried out in national currencies, however, the two countries must further reduce the US dollar's weight in their trade, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Around 60% of trade between Russia and Iran is carried out in national currencies, however, the two countries must further reduce the US dollar's weight in their trade, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday.

"As many as 60% of trade between Russia and Iran is carried out in the national currencies of the two countries: the ruble and the rial.

But we have to decrease the 40%-share of the dollar," Jalali said, as quoted by Nour news.

The ambassador stated that using national currencies in the two countries' bilateral trade could reduce the impact of the Dollar on the Russian-Iranian economic partnership.

The ruble could also become the main Currency in trade between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and one of the key currencies used between the states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization alongside China's Yuan, Jalali added.