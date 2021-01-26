UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 769,589 Tons LPG Being Consumed Annually In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:31 PM

Around 769,589 tons LPG being consumed annually in country

Consumers across the country are using around 769,589 tons of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to meet their domestic, commercial and industrial needs on the annual basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Consumers across the country are using around 769,589 tons of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to meet their domestic, commercial and industrial needs on the annual basis.

During the last fiscal year, the domestic sector consumed 322,779 tons of LPG, commercial and industrial consumers utilized 348,518 and 98,292 tons respectively, according to an official document available with APP.

The all three-category consumers used 16,021 tons LPG in Islamabad, 459,026 tons in Punjab, 81,286 in Sindh, 72,997 tons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22,564 tons in Balochistan, 43,468 tons in Northern Areas, 26,087 in erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Areas and 48,142 tons in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has set the target of producing 753,051 tons LPG through indigenous means and importing 317,263 tons during the current fiscal year. Around 76 per cent of the LPG consumed is met through local production, whereas the rest is imported.

The LPG sector has attracted approximately Rs3.72 billion investment in supply and distribution infrastructure during the first nine months (July-March) of the last fiscal year, which showed investors' confidence in business-friendly policies introduced by the government.

During the period, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued around 63 licences of different nature for promotion of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) industry in the country, including one operational licence of LPG storage terminal, three for setting up LPG air-mix plants, 35 for construction of LPG storage & filling plants and 18 for operation of LPG storage & filling plants.

Besides, it granted three licences for the construction of LPG auto refuelling stations and three operational permits for LPG auto refuelling stations. Currently, as many as 11 LPG producers and 200 LPG marketing companies are operating in the country, with more than 7,000 authorized LPG distributors.

/395/778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad LPG Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Azad Jammu And Kashmir Gas All Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 58 more lives, infects 1,873 more ..

1 minute ago

Ten-day Cleaning drive in full swing

1 minute ago

Chinese mainland reports 69 new locally transmitte ..

1 minute ago

Clashes with police intensify as farmers enter Red ..

28 minutes ago

Shanghai reports 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 ca ..

1 minute ago

S. Korea reports 354 more COVID-19 cases, 75,875 i ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.