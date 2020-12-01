UrduPoint.com
Around 8,543,761 BBL Oil, 64,967 MMCF Gas Produced From Karak Fields In 11 Months

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:55 PM

Exploration and Production (E&P) companies have produced around 8,543,761.66 Barrel (BBL) oil and 64,967.32 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF) gas from five fields of Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 2019 to May 2020

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Exploration and Production (E&P) companies have produced around 8,543,761.66 Barrel (BBL) oil and 64,967.32 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF) gas from five fields of Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 2019 to May 2020.

During the 11-month period, the companies extracted 4,893,536 BBL oil and 27,783.97 MMCF gas from the Nashpa field, 142,953.95 BBL oil and 8,273.

38 MMCF gas from Manzalai field, 570,420.42 BBL oil 4,322.14 MMCF gas from Makori Deep field, 2,931,241.39 BBL oil 24,507.79 MMCF gas from Makori East field and 5,609.90 BBL oil 80.04 MMCF gas, according to an official document available with APP.

Since 1977, as many as 35 wells had so far been drilled in the Karak district mainly by three E&P companies including Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, MOL and TEX , out of which 11 were exploratory, 24 appraisal and development wells.

