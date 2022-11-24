UrduPoint.com

Around 88,317 Tax Cases Involving Rs2.611 Trillion Pending With Courts

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Around 88,317 tax cases involving Rs2.611 trillion pending with courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Around 88,317 cases, involving Rs2611.7 billion, have been pending with different courts of the country as on October 31st, 2022, according to Federal board of Revenue (FBR) data.

Among these pending cases, 75,021 cases involving Rs2382 billion are related to Inland Revenue Service whereas 13,296 cases involving Rs229.7 billion are to the Customs department, according to break up figures, as on October 31, 2022 Out of the Inland Revenue cases, 5,386 cases involving Rs 370 billion are pending in Lahore High Court whereas 3,271 cases of Rs 95 billion are with the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Likewise, 2,580 cases of Rs 212 billion are with Sindh High Court, 1,095 cases of Rs 180 billion in Islamabad High Court, 380 cases of Rs 9 billion in Peshawar High Court whereas 62,298 cases of Rs 1513 billion were pending with Appellate Tribunal.

On the other hand, among the Customs cases, 203 of Rs1.

4 billion related are pending with Islamabad High Court whereas 5,468 cases of Rs 145.8 billion are with the Sindh High court.

Similarly, 548 cases of Rs 5.2 billion are pending with Lahore High Court, 676 cases of Rs 2 billion in Peshawar High Court and 58 cases involving Rs2.5 billion in Baluchistan High Court whereas, 4,911 cases of Rs72.7 billion were pending in Appellate Tribunal Customs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Senate Standing Committee of Finance and Revenue in its recent meeting held on November 23 had given the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) fifteen days to submit the details of cases pending in various courts of the country.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Saleem Mandviwala had expressed concern over the delay in tax cases which he said was causing huge revenue losses. He had asked the finance ministry to analyze these cases and bring out the reasons for the delay in decision.

