Around 900 Businesses Went Bankrupt in Japan Since February Due to COVID-19 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) About 900 Japanese companies have declared bankruptcies since February 2020, as the coronavirus raged across the nation, media reported on Monday, citing the Teikoku Databank research firm.

According to NHK broadcaster, which cited the researchers, among the companies in the bankrupt list, there are 141 firms from the restaurant sector, 72 companies in hotel and construction industries, and 54 businesses operating in the clothing retail trade.

Japan continues to introduce a state of health emergency in its prefectures, as the number of COVID-19 cases has been surging since December. As of Monday, the authorities have confirmed 330,715 coronavirus infections and 4,305 related fatalities.