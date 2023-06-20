UrduPoint.com

Around 9000 Retailers Register Under POS: Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR)

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Around 9000 retailers register under POS: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday said around 9000 retailers have registered under the FBR, Point of Sale System (POS) to achieve the goal of automation and digitalization in the tax process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday said around 9000 retailers have registered under the FBR, Point of Sale System (POS) to achieve the goal of automation and digitalization in the tax process.

Director General Automation Abdul Wahid said this during the inauguration session of the 3-day workshop titled "Digitalization of Taxes in Pakistan" jointly organized by FBR and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (UNESCAP).

Abdul Wahid said steps are being taken to digitalize the country's tax system in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

He highlighted that the track and trace system has been fully implemented in major tax sectors including cigarettes, sugar and fertilizer, adding that in the cement sector, the system will also be fully implemented in the coming 2 months.

Meanwhile, Member Administration and Human Resources FBR, Syed Nadeem Rizvi has appreciated the commitment and dedication of the Economic Affairs Officer of UNESCAP, Alberto Isgut for supporting FBR by identifying reverent and highly qualified resource persons to speak on different topics.

He said that the transformation of the taxation process from a paper base to a digital board is very important for the documentation of Pakistan's economy.

"FBR keeping global trends as a part of the journey of digitalization by launching four key projects which included track and trace system, point of sale system, digital invoicing and data analysis, and Synchronized Withholding Administration and Payment Software (SWAPS)", he added.

He said that FBR has established the Directorate General of Digital initiative in the drive to consolidate all the digital initiatives under one umbrella.

Syed Nadeem Rizvi said that during 3 days workshop speakers would share their experiences with participants as to how their countries practice Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools for increasing tax revenues.

A senior official of FBR said by learning from different experiences, FBR aims to build capacity within FBR to not only effectively implement these programs but also to further improve our daily infrastructure and contribute to the sustainable economic growth and development of Pakistan.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Directorate General of Digital initiative for actively engaging with UNESCAP members and other participants to make this conference a reality.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology United Nations State Bank Of Pakistan Sale FBR All From Share Asia

Recent Stories

MBRSC announces 27th June as launch date for first ..

MBRSC announces 27th June as launch date for first mission of Payload Hosting In ..

8 minutes ago
 Dutch, US Top Officials Discuss US Support for Ukr ..

Dutch, US Top Officials Discuss US Support for Ukraine Center in The Hague - Min ..

5 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur ..

Meeting reviews situation of dengue in Bahawalpur district

5 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay order ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay order in toshakhana case

2 minutes ago
 IIUI, YJA hold interactive dialogue on media, acad ..

IIUI, YJA hold interactive dialogue on media, academia linkage

2 minutes ago
 NICVD establishes 26th Chest Pain Unit in Kashmore ..

NICVD establishes 26th Chest Pain Unit in Kashmore

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.