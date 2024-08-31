- Home
Arshad Nadeem Picks Realme As His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Record Setting Partnership For The Pakistani Smartphone Industry
Ijaz Ahmad Published August 31, 2024 | 11:29 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme, continues to solidify its position at the forefront of innovation and quality by proudly announcing its partnership with Pakistan's national hero, Arshad Nadeem. Known for his awe-inspiring victory at the Olympics via unwavering determination, Arshad embodies the spirit of resilience and excellence—qualities that resonate deeply with realme’s brand ethos, “Dare to Leap.”
This partnership is a testament to realme’s ongoing commitment to celebrating national heroes who inspire millions. Following in the footsteps of cricket sensation Shaheen Afridi, Arshad Nadeem’s association with realme further highlights the brand’s dedication to recognizing and empowering those who represent Pakistan on the global stage.
Arshad Nadeem has recently captured the world's attention with his historic performance in the javelin throw. After placing second a year ago at the World Athletics Championships, Arshad returned stronger than ever, hurling the javelin an astonishing 305 feet—longer than the distance between the goal lines of a football field. This remarkable throw set a new Olympic record and earned him a well-deserved gold medal, as well as his moment of pride with the Pakistani national anthem playing on the podium.
Arshad Nadeem choosing to represent realme aligns with realme’s vision of being the first choice for young achievers. Arshad’s journey from a small town to becoming a national hero mirrors realme's own trajectory—from a newcomer to a leader in the smartphone industry. This collaboration symbolizes the shared spirit of determination and growth, making realme the ideal partner for Arshad.
Arshad Nadeem chose to partner with realme because of the shared values of strength, perseverance, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. He remarked, "realme, with its commitment to innovation and quality, is the perfect reflection of my journey. The upcoming realme C61, being the hardest-to-break product in its segment, resonates with the strength I bring to my sport."
The realme C61, set to launch on 4th September 2024, is more than just a smartphone—it’s a symbol of consistency and durability, much like Arshad Nadeem himself. Known for his record-breaking achievements, Arshad’s strength and resilience are echoed in the realme C61’s “Hard to Break” design. This smartphone is engineered with ruggedness and reliability in mind, featuring anti-drop protection, water splash resistance, and wet touch capability. With an IP54 rating for dust and rainwater protection, the realme C61 is built to endure the toughest conditions, just as Arshad endures in his sport.
Ethan Yin, CEO of realme, expressed his excitement over Arshad’s entry into the smartphone industry with realme as his first choice, stating, "We are incredibly proud to welcome Arshad Nadeem to the realme family. His dedication to his craft and his record-breaking achievements make him the perfect ambassador for the realme C61. Together, we aim to inspire the youth of Pakistan to 'Dare to Leap.'"
As the first-ever smartphone brand that Arshad has partnered with, realme is set to redefine what it means to support and celebrate national heroes. The realme C61, with its unmatched durability, superior performance, and exclusive 24-month warranty, is poised to become the go-to device for those who demand the best in every aspect of their lives.
