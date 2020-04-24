UrduPoint.com
Artificial Jewellary Exports Decline Over 16% In 3 Quarters Of FY 2019-20

Muhammad Irfan Fri 24th April 2020 | 01:02 PM

The exports of artificial jewellary from the country witnessed decrease of 16.48 percent during the first three quarter of ongoing fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The exports of artificial jewellary from the country witnessed decrease of 16.48 percent during the first three quarter of ongoing fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The jewellary exports were recorded at US $3.199 million during July-March (2019-20) as against the export of US $3.830 million during July-March (2018-19), showing negative growth of 16.48 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, year- on- year basis the artificial jewellary however witness an increase of 180.56 percent during the month of March this year as compared to the same month of last year.

The jewellary exports in March 2020 were recorded at US $ 0.202 million against the export of $0.072 million in March 2019, the PBS data revealed.

On month- on- month basis, the exports of artificial jewellary also rose by 10.99 percent in March this yearu when compared to $0.

182 million in February 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's trade deficit witnessed significant reduction in first three quarters of current financial year and declined by 26.45% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review country's exports registered about 2.23% growth, whereas imports reduced by 14.42%.

The exports witnessed an increase of 2.23% and reached to $17.451 billion against the exports of $17.071 billion of the same period of last year.

On the other hand, the country's imports witnessed significant decrease of 14.42% and went down from $40.679 billion last financial year to $34.814 billion of same period of current financial year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $17.363 billion against the deficit of $23.608 during last year, showing decline of 26.45 percent.

