Artificial Jewellary exports dip over 17% during 7 months of FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The exports of artificial jewellary from the country dipped by 17.27 percent during the first seven months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The artificial jewellary exports during July-January (2019-20) were recorded at US $ 2.816 million against the exports of US $ 3.404 million during July-January (2018-19), showing a decline of 17.27 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of jewellary witnessed decrease of 23.64 percent in January 2020 as compared to the exports of the same month of the last year.

The artificial jewellary exports during January 2020 were recorded at US $ 0.239 million against the exports of US $ 0.313 million in January 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of jewellary also decreased by 17.59 percent during January 2020 when compared to the exports of US $ 0.

290 million in December 2019, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit plunged by 28.40 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the deficit of the same month of last year.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered about 2.14 per cent growth, whereas imports reduces by 15.95 per cent, according the foreign trade statistics, released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period from July-January (2019-20), exports reached to US $13.498 billion against the exports of US $13.216 billion of the same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the country's imports witnessed significant decrease of 15.95 per cent as these went down from US $ 32.420 billion in first seven months of last financial year to US $ 27.249 billion of same period of current financial year, it said.

