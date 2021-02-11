UrduPoint.com
Artificial Jewellary Exports Increases 123.50% To US $5.764 Mln In 1st Half

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:58 PM

Artificial jewellary exports increases 123.50% to US $5.764 mln in 1st half

The exports of artificial jewellary from the country witnessed an increase of 123.50 percent during the first half of ongoing financial year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The exports of artificial jewellary from the country witnessed an increase of 123.50 percent during the first half of ongoing financial year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported jewellary worth US $5.764 million during July-December (2020-21) against the exports of US $2.579 million during July- December (2019-20), showing growth of 123.50 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the artificial jewellary exports also rose by 419.86 percent during the month of December 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The jewellery exports in December 2020 were recorded at $ 1.518 million against the exports of $0.292 million in December 2019, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of artificial jewellary also increased by 13.45 percent in December 2020 as compared to the exports of $ 1.338 million in November 2020.

