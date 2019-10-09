UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Artificial Jewellery Exports Dip 56pc To 0.492 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:22 PM

Artificial Jewellery exports dip 56pc to 0.492 mln

The exports of artificial Jewellery from the country witnessed decrease of 56.11 percent during the first two months of thcurrent financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The exports of artificial Jewellery from the country witnessed decrease of 56.11 percent during the first two months of thcurrent financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The artificial Jewellery exports from the country during July-August (2019-20) were recorded at $0.492 million against the exports of $1.121 million during July-August (2018-19), showing negative growth of 56.11 percent, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis also, the artificial Jewellery exports from the country witnessed declined of 38.11 percent in August 2019 as compared to the exports of same month of the last year.

The artificial Jewellery exports from the country during August 2019 were recorded at $0.190 million against the exports of $0.307 million in August 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of artificial Jewellery reduced by 37.09 percent during August 2019 when compared to the exports of $0.302 million in July 2019, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit during first two months of the current fiscal year dipped by 35.86 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July-August (2019-20) was recorded at US $ 3.924 billion against the deficit of US $ 6.118 million in July-August (2018-19), the data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports from the country increased by 2.79 percent, from US $ 3.651 billion last year to US $ 3.753 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports witnessed negative growth of 21.41 percent by falling from US $ 9.769 billion last year to US $ 7.677 billion this year.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same July August 2018 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2019: Iran ..

36 minutes ago

Is Yasir Hussain Disney's newest face?

3 minutes ago

TV series 'Alif' receives applause from Humayun Sa ..

3 minutes ago

Netizens bash Mehwish Hayat over her latest dance ..

3 minutes ago

IPPs to add 12,551 MW to national grid by 2028

3 minutes ago

JUI-F’s Azadi March: Islamabad Police prepares i ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.