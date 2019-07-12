UrduPoint.com
Artificial Jewelry Exports Decline 19.5 Pc In 11 Months

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:26 PM

The Artificial Jewellery exports from the country declined by 19.58 percent during the first eleven months of the fiscal year (2018-19) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Artificial Jewellery exports from the country declined by 19.58 percent during the first eleven months of the fiscal year (2018-19) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The artificial Jewellery exports from the country during July-May (2018-19) were recorded at $4.722 million against the exports of $5.872 million during July-May (2017-18), showing negative growth of 19.58 percent, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the artificial Jewellery exports from the country however, witnessed increase of 21.61 percent in May 2019 as compared to the exports of same month of the last year.

The artificial Jewellery exports from the country during May 2019 were recorded at $0.467 million against the exports of $0.384 million in May 2018.

On month-on-month basis, artificial Jewellery exports also increased by 9.88 percent during May 2019 when compared to the exports of $0.425 million in April 2019, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's overall merchandize trade deficit plunged by 13.62 per cent during the first eleven months of fiscal year 2018-19 compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The trade deficit contracted by 13.62 per cent to $29.207 billion during the period against the deficit of $33.812 billion recorded during last year.

The exports during the period under review witnessed nominal decrease of 0.3% by falling from $21.330 billion during last year to $21.267 billion.

On the other hand, the imports declined by 8.47 per cent to $50.474 billion during the period under review from $55.142 billion last year, the data revealed.

On year-on-year basis, the exports declined by 1.72 per cent, from $2.139 billion in May 2018 to $2.102 billion in May 2019 while the imports declined by 12.8 per cent from $5.782 billion in May 2018 to $5.042 billion in May 2019, the data revealed.

