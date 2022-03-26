UrduPoint.com

Arts, Crafts & Business Products Exhibition Opens At Lahore Expo

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Unveiling the diverse traditions and cultures of Pakistan, the exhibit has showcased works of hundreds of artists, entrepreneurs and businesses and cottage industry.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2022) The Arts and Crafts exhibition, jointly organized by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Daachi Foundation opened in Lahore Expo Center on Saturday.

Begum Chief Minister Punjab Sofia Usman and LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq, Nilofer Sikandar, Shamim Akhter, LCCI EC Members and people from different walks of life.

The exhibition has around 200 stalls selling arts and crafts produced by craftsmen from all over Pakistan. These include handicrafts, artifacts, textiles, jewelry, furniture, paintings, books, carpets, blue pottery, black pottery, organic food, decorative motifs, bags, and many more items.

Begum CM Punjab took a round the stalls and appreciated the quality of products. She said that women aspirant of making progress in society should be encouraged and helped by all concerned for sustained development and progress of the country.

The LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that the exhibition means business for the country as it highlights the potential of local products and attracts the foreign buyers.

He said that to grab huge foreign investments, we need to tell the world that large-scale economic changes in Pakistan have created good opportunities. He said that macroeconomic stability can increase the competitiveness of Pakistani goods and services.

The LCCI President said that prospects of growth are directly dependent economic freedom and government’s ability to provide favorable and transparent atmosphere for businesses. He said that the creation of atmosphere conducive for the businesses will also strengthen private sector and enable it to do more for the cause of economic stability of the country.

