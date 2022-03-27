Arts & Crafts exhibition concludes in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :A two-day Arts and Crafts exhibition successfully concluded at the Lahore Expo Center on Sunday.

The exhibition was jointly organized by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Daachi Foundation. Hundreds of master artisans/craftsmen, business organizations and cottage industry put on display their products at over 200 stalls.

Wife of Chief Minister Punjab Mrs. Sofia Usman visited the Exhibition and appreciated the craftsmen ship of artists. LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir also present on this occasion. Exhibition touched its peak on Sunday as a large number of people, including businessmen and students visited the exhibition.

Artisans, business houses and cottage industry from far-flung areas of Pakistan exhibited for sale their products including handicrafts, artifacts, textiles, jewelry, furniture, paintings, books, carpets, blue pottery, black pottery, organic food, decorative motifs, bags, and many more items.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that this exhibition was mainly organized to generate economic activities in Lahore region.

They said that the desirable thing was to market them in an effective way. They hoped that the exhibition would prove to be the launching pad to achieve the desired objectives of trade promotion and economic growth not only for Lahore but also for Punjab.

They said that allover the world, fairs and exhibitions were considered to be the most effective tool of marketing and reaching out to potential customers. They said that Germany or France were making the best use of this tool. They said that fairs and exhibitions not only help attract foreign buyers and bring in much needed foreign exchange but also highlights the soft image of Pakistan.

The LCCI office-bearers said that taking part in exhibitions was not just an opportunity to improve the competitiveness of products, it could also make the manufacturer more competitive by optimizingbusiness processes, expanding service range, increasing brand awareness and customer loyalty,they added.