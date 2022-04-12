UrduPoint.com

As EU Eyes Stopping Russian Gas Imports, Israel Sees An Opening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 02:00 PM

As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel sees an opening

As Europe aims to wean itself off Russian fossil fuel because of the Ukraine invasion, Israel hopes to help fill the gap with gas from its offshore reserves

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :As Europe aims to wean itself off Russian fossil fuel because of the Ukraine invasion, Israel hopes to help fill the gap with gas from its offshore reserves.

EU states remain divided on the time scale, but European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the bloc hopes to phase out its dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal by 2027.

Israel could build one or more pipelines, potentially via Greece or Turkey, or increase the quantity of gas piped to Egypt to be liquified and shipped off, say officials and experts.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said after a recent visit to Athens that "the war in Ukraine stands to change the structure of the European and middle Eastern energy market".

"We are also examining additional economic cooperation, with an emphasis on the energy market."The Jewish state has worked for years to create gas export routes, with mixed results so far.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Israel Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey Egypt Oil Visit Athens Greece Gas Market Jew From

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja awaits signal from govt for his positio ..

Ramiz Raja awaits signal from govt for his position as PCB Chairman

16 minutes ago
 Four robbers arrested in sargodha

Four robbers arrested in sargodha

13 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather likely to prevail in most pa ..

Partly cloudy weather likely to prevail in most parts of KP: Met

13 minutes ago
 Govt employees, pensioners welcome PM's announceme ..

Govt employees, pensioners welcome PM's announcement of increasing salaries, pen ..

15 minutes ago
 PFA raids counterfeit drinks factory

PFA raids counterfeit drinks factory

15 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka defaults on all foreign debt

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka defaults on all foreign debt

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.