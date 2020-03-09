UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

As Global Arms Trade Thrives, US Widens Gap With Russia: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:37 PM

As global arms trade thrives, US widens gap with Russia: report

Worldwide major arms exports have increased on growing demand from countries in conflict, researchers in Sweden said Monday, with top exporter the United States widening its lead over Russia

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Worldwide major arms exports have increased on growing demand from countries in conflict, researchers in Sweden said Monday, with top exporter the United States widening its lead over Russia.

Over the five years from 2015 to 2019, international arms exports grew by 5.5 percent from the 2010-2014 period, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

"Overall, arms transfers have increased... Amongst the arms importing countries, the demand is high and seems to even have increased a bit," Pieter Wezeman, senior researcher at SIPRI, told AFP.

Shipments from the US grew by 23 percent, raising its share of total global arms exports to 36 percent.

Between 2015 and 2019, the US delivered major arms to 96 countries.

Half of US arms exports went to the middle East, and half of that to Saudi Arabia, the world's number one importer of major arms.

The kingdom's arms imports jumped by 130 percent from the 2010-2014 period, and it was on the receiving end of 12 percent of global major arms transfers in 2015 to 2019.

The fact that so much heavy weaponry is exported to the Middle East is particularly "of concern", Wezeman said, as the region is experiencing "conflicts and tensions and potential further conflict escalation".

The researchers also noted that despite "wide-ranging concerns" in the UK and the US about Saudi Arabia's military intervention in Yemen, both countries continued to export arms to Saudi Arabia.

- 'A bigger gap' - Meanwhile, arms transfers from the second largest exporter, Russia, decreased by 18 percent, largely due to a drop in sales to India.

"It's not necessarily very dramatic in the case of Russia. But still it's very clear and it also creates a bigger gap between the biggest one, the US, and Russia, the second," Wezeman said.

Arms imports to India, which used to be the world's largest importer, decreased by 32 percent and imports by bitter rival Pakistan fell 39 percent.

SIPRI researchers said both nuclear powers "have long-standing aims to produce their own major arms", but "remain largely dependent on imports." Exports of French arms saw one of the most dramatic increases -- up 72 percent from the five previous years -- putting France ahead of Germany as the third largest exporter in the world, with 7.9 percent of global exports.

Over half of France's arms exports were to Egypt, Qatar and India, with deliveries of the Rafale combat aircraft to these countries accounting for nearly a quarter of total French exports.

The increase in arms exports follows a trend since the early 2000s, when arms transfers bottomed out after continually falling for a decade after the end of the Cold War.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Exports Russia Egypt Nuclear Yemen France Qatar Germany Stockholm Lead United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia Sweden Middle East 2015 2019 From Share Top

Recent Stories

I would have conceded defeat if I had not been a s ..

8 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $48.33 a barrel ..

11 minutes ago

Arabian Travel Market to be postponed

26 minutes ago

Japan cancels domestic rugby games after drug arre ..

44 seconds ago

Globally, only 3 in 5 (62%) respondents opine that ..

35 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Al ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.