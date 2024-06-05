Open Menu

As Investment Drive Falters, Saudi Milks Aramco 'cash Cow'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A fresh offering of shares in Saudi Aramco, the Gulf kingdom's largely state-owned oil behemoth, comes at a pivotal moment for sweeping economic reforms that have struggled to lure foreign investment.

The sale of 1.545 billion shares, expected to begin trading next week, could fetch nearly $12 billion -- a short-term boon for officials working to finance everything from luxury resorts to football stadiums and a planned desert megacity known as NEOM.

It underscores the strategy guiding de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's much-vaunted Vision 2030 agenda, now more than halfway to its deadline: leveraging massive oil wealth to pave the way for an eventual post-oil future.

Yet analysts say it does little to address broader questions about Vision 2030's viability, especially when it comes to so-called giga-projects like NEOM that embody Prince Mohammed's sky-high ambitions.

"The cash raised will certainly help support government spending priorities.

But it will ultimately be a fiscal booster more than a long-term cure for funding needs," said Robert Mogielnicki of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

Saudi officials have since last year said the timeframe for some Vision 2030 projects would be extended, though they have not given details and said other projects would be accelerated.

Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said last month that global "shocks" since Vision 2030's launch in 2016 -- wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the pandemic, inflation and supply chain disruptions -- had spurred a revision of reform plans.

A more fundamental problem, though, is the fact that foreign investors have been unwilling "to commit to long-term major projects in Saudi Arabia", said Torbjorn Soltvedt of Verisk Maplecroft.

"Although flows into the Saudi stock exchange have increased, efforts to boost foreign direct investment have had little success."

