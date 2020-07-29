UrduPoint.com
As Lawmakers Spar, Federal Reserve Aims To Buoy Economy

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:20 AM

As lawmakers spar, Federal Reserve aims to buoy economy

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Facing the second recession in just over a decade and with Congress locked in debate over a new emergency spending package, the Federal Reserve will seek a way to put some guardrails on the US economy.

With the COVID-19 case count resurging and the death toll approaching 150,000, economists are projecting a shocking 35 percent collapse of American GDP in the April-June quarter.

As hopes dim that businesses can reopen and allow life to return to normal with the virus still rife, fears are mounting of a lasting recession, which would jeopardize the rebound in employment in the past month and erode gains in consumer confidence.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is not expected to announce major changes when it wraps up its two-day meeting at 1800 GMT on Wednesday, but could offer new guarantees that it will keep the stimulus in place for an extended period.

The Fed dropped the key lending rate to zero in the early days of the pandemic, and has made it clear it will stay there until the recovery is firmly in place.

It also flooded the financial system with cash and constructed a web of loan programs to support every size of business and corporate borrower as well as state and local governments.

Economists expect policymakers to change the Fed's guidance to make it clear they could allow inflation to rise higher and unemployment to go lower before it taps the brakes on the economy with an interest rate increase -- but they are divided on the timing of the change.

Many expect the committee to hold off on any changes until the next meeting in September, but some say the deterioration in the pandemic and the economy argue for more rapid action.

