UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

As Many As 1,126 Centres Established For Wheat Procurement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:34 PM

As many as 1,126 centres established for wheat procurement

Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtyar on Thursday was informed that as many as 1,162 wheat purchase centers has established across the country to facilitate growers for selling their products on official fixed rates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtyar on Thursday was informed that as many as 1,162 wheat purchase centers has established across the country to facilitate growers for selling their products on official fixed rates.

Khusro Bakhtyar chaired a meeting via video link regarding arrangements made for the procurement of wheat.

The meeting was also attended by the Federal Secretary NFS&R, provincial ministers for Agriculture of Punjab & KP, Managing Director PASSCO and Secretaries of food departments of Punjab, Sindh and KP.

It was told that wheat procurement target of PASSCO was set at 1.8 million tonnes .

The procurement for Punjab was fixed at 4.5 million tons, Sindh 1.4 million tons, Balochistan 1 million tons and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 0.45 million The minimum support price (MSP) was approved at Rs 1400/- per 40 kg.

All the participants of the meeting showed consensus that procurement of wheat by feed millers, non players like rice mills and ginners should be disallowed.

The Federal Minister directed to devise daily or weekly monitoring procedure to evaluate procurement targets.

He also suggested to follow directions given by ECC related to intra-provincial agreements defining the quantity and price of the wheat crop so that sharing of cost by all the provinces should be rationalized.

Theminister said that there is sufficient supply of wheat and flour in the country and government is also going to procure heavily in this season.

He further stated that there is no need to panic as satisfactory reports have been given by respected food ministers and representatives of food departments regarding supply of flour and wheat in all provinces.

It was further informed that Punjab and Sindh will start public procurement from March 25 subject to weather conditions. The procurement is to be done on first come first serve principle.

It was decided to conduct another meeting in the 1st week of April to reviewarrangements made by all provinces, to assure their procurement position.

It was also suggested to restrict intra district movement of wheat crop and to ban private sector from procurement until the public sector procurement

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Agriculture Price March April All From Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Flour

Recent Stories

Khwaja Saad Rafiq says this period is full of poli ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Football Federation seeks one-month Super ..

17 seconds ago

Special Committees formed to check educational ins ..

19 seconds ago

Fujairah Ruler receives emirate’s ‘Crisis and ..

6 minutes ago

European stocks steadier as European Central Bank ..

4 minutes ago

Mexico reports first coronavirus death

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.