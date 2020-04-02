UrduPoint.com
As Media Layoffs Grow, Industry Pleads For Urgent Relief

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:44 PM

As media layoffs grow, industry pleads for urgent relief

The ailing news industry, struggling during a pandemic-induced economic slump, is pressing for new government relief as media outlets scramble to keep covering the health crisis

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The ailing news industry, struggling during a pandemic-induced economic slump, is pressing for new government relief as media outlets scramble to keep covering the health crisis.

News outlets have begun layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts even as readers increasingly turn to the media for reliable information about the coronavirus outbreak.

Many local news organizations are facing "an existential crisis" with the near collapse of advertising revenues, according to a letter from two industry groups to President Donald Trump and congressional leaders.

"We will be engaging with elected representatives in a discussion of options for actions the Federal government could take to help sustain our local news ecosystem," said the letter from the News Media Alliance and America's Newspapers, which represent hundreds of media groups.

Earlier this week, the largest US newspaper chain, Gannett, announced a combination of pay cuts and temporary furloughs in an effort to ride out the crisis.

Another media firm, Lee Enterprises, is asking employees to accept two weeks of unpaid leave during the next three months at its more than 70 newspapers.

The Tampa Bay Times said it would cut its print editions to only Sundays and Wednesdays due to the sharp ad revenue drop.

The Times-Picayune and The Advocate, the largest news organization in New Orleans, is to furlough about 10 percent of its staff due to the slump, and C & G Newspapers has suspended publication of its 19 print newspapers in the Detroit area.

"While many publishers have seen increases in online traffic and digital subscriptions, the additional revenue has in no way made up for the sharp losses in ad revenue," said a blog post by David Chavern of the News Media Alliance.

