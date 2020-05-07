UrduPoint.com
As New Iraq PM Takes Helm, Public Salaries On Chopping Block

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):With its financial outlook darkening by the day, Iraq is considering slashing its massive public payroll -- an unpopular move likely to renew protests as a new government takes the helm.

The new premier Mustafa Kadhemi, Iraq's 53-year-old former spy chief, took office early Thursday in a step that could put Iraq on steadier ground as it faces a staggering economic crisis.

OPEC's second-largest producer has been hit hard by the double-blow of collapsed crude prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, which have hacked at its revenues from oil sales.

Iraq's GDP is set to shrink by 9.7 percent this year, say World Bank projections, the worst annual performance since the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Poverty rates may double, the World Bank has predicted.

Last month, Iraq raked in just $1.4 billion in oil revenues -- less than a third of the $4.5 billion it needs each month to pay for public salaries, state pensions and government running costs.

Faced with this grim reality, officials may put the bloated public sector payroll on the chopping block, according to two senior officials involved in the talks.

That could spell trouble ahead. In Iraq's bloated public sector, lucrative posts are often handed out or traded based on cronyism and patronage, or created to take steam out of boiling popular anger.

