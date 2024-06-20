As UK election looms, Bank of England set to sit tight on rate

The Bank of England was set to hold its interest rate steady on Thursday despite slowing UK inflation, with higher price risks and Britain's looming election preventing a cut, according to analysts

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Bank of England was set to hold its interest rate steady on Thursday despite slowing UK inflation, with higher price risks and Britain's looming election preventing a cut, according to analysts.

Ahead of the 1100 GMT announcement, the Swiss National Bank unveiled a second straight interest-rate cut, after becoming in March the first Western central bank to slash borrowing costs that had been raised to battle inflation. Norway froze rates Thursday.

The BoE was widely forecast to keep its cost of borrowing at 5.

25 percent, a 16-year high, following a regular monetary policy meeting.

While UK inflation slowed in May to a near three-year low of 2.0 percent, matching the central bank's target, analysts say the BoE is unlikely to cut rates ahead of the election to avoid appearing to take sides.

"Despite inflation falling back to target, the BoE isn't expected to cut rates" Thursday, noted ARJ Capital analyst Manoj Ladwa.

"Given the upcoming UK general election on July 4th, traders are instead expecting the bank to cut rates in August."