Open Menu

As UK Election Looms, Bank Of England Set To Sit Tight On Rate

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 06:05 PM

As UK election looms, Bank of England set to sit tight on rate

The Bank of England was set to hold its interest rate steady on Thursday despite slowing UK inflation, with higher price risks and Britain's looming election preventing a cut, according to analysts

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Bank of England was set to hold its interest rate steady on Thursday despite slowing UK inflation, with higher price risks and Britain's looming election preventing a cut, according to analysts.

Ahead of the 1100 GMT announcement, the Swiss National Bank unveiled a second straight interest-rate cut, after becoming in March the first Western central bank to slash borrowing costs that had been raised to battle inflation. Norway froze rates Thursday.

The BoE was widely forecast to keep its cost of borrowing at 5.

25 percent, a 16-year high, following a regular monetary policy meeting.

While UK inflation slowed in May to a near three-year low of 2.0 percent, matching the central bank's target, analysts say the BoE is unlikely to cut rates ahead of the election to avoid appearing to take sides.

"Despite inflation falling back to target, the BoE isn't expected to cut rates" Thursday, noted ARJ Capital analyst Manoj Ladwa.

"Given the upcoming UK general election on July 4th, traders are instead expecting the bank to cut rates in August."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Norway Bank Price United Kingdom March May July August National Bank Of Pakistan (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with soc ..

Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with society

1 minute ago
 Performance of four educational departments review ..

Performance of four educational departments reviewed

1 minute ago
 Minister directs for audit of of fertilizer compan ..

Minister directs for audit of of fertilizer companies to determine production co ..

1 minute ago
 Bank of England freezes rate before UK election

Bank of England freezes rate before UK election

10 minutes ago
 China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new rai ..

China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new railway to enhance trade, economi ..

10 minutes ago
 PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points

PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points

10 minutes ago
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against Dollar

1 minute ago
 PM visits revamped NEOC; says NDMA to become a saf ..

PM visits revamped NEOC; says NDMA to become a safety wall for Pakistan: PM

1 minute ago
 FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar conducted major op ..

FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar conducted major operation

1 minute ago
 Foreign journalists visit Weihai, China's Shandong ..

Foreign journalists visit Weihai, China's Shandong Province

57 seconds ago
 Asian markets swing as traders assess rates outloo ..

Asian markets swing as traders assess rates outlook

58 seconds ago
 Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 june 2024

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business