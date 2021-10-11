UrduPoint.com

Asad Appreciates Efforts For Data Collection In Health Through CRVS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Asad appreciates efforts for data collection in health through CRVS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Monday appreciated the efforts for data collection of country's population in the health sector through Civil Registration Vital Statistics (CRVS).

Asad Umar was speaking via video link at the Tool Kit launching ceremony here organized in collaboration with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and ministry's technical support unit Civil Registration Vital Statistics (CRVS), said a press release issued here.

He said that the welfare state cannot function properly until every individual registers his/her national identity.

He said that the sooner more data will be available about the population, the sooner the problems of ordinary citizens will be solved.

For this, the Federal Bureau of Statistics has also been directed to collect data, he said.

Parliamentary Secretary Mo PD&SI MNA Kanwal Shauzab was the Chief Guest on the first day of the launch.

The chief guest of the event Kanwal shauzab highlighted all the aspects of the CRVS system in Pakistan. She said that the rights of citizens were badly ignored in the previous Government but since the incumbent Government was formed, Prime Minister Imran Khan focused on the betterment of the public and started numerous programs for uplifting the population which is under the poverty line.

In the harmony with Vision 2030, outlining that by 2030 all people in Pakistan will benefit from universal and responsive CRVS systems that facilitate the realization of their rights and support good governance, health, and development, said Ms.Shauzab.

She expressed that the general public is not aware of the importance of birth/death and registration of other vital events like marriages, divorce, adoption, and migration.

  "Right now, we are transforming Islamabad into a Model CRVS district with support from our development partners, where revamped mechanisms would be implemented to achieve universal registration of vital and afterward, it would be replicated in other parts of the country" she said.

While highlighting the sensitivity of the issue she said that the CRVS Reform ACT is in progress and soon will be present in Parliament and National Assembly for Approval and enforcement.

He said CRVS ACT is not only the need of the time but it as a national obligation to form and implement for developing a comprehensive Civil Registration system in Pakistan.

Kanwal Shauzab thanked all the stakeholders who are working to come up with a concrete solution on the capacity building and development in order to achieve the 100% registration of Vital events in Pakistan.

Chief health MoPDSI, Dr. Muhammad Asif welcomed all the stakeholders and dwelt light on the significance of CRVS in Pakistan and also shared the achievements implantation strategy of the CRVS system.

He said that CRVS is implanted in ICT as a pilot project.  Pakistan has been identified as one of the six priority South Asian Countries that aim to strengthen the CRVS system.

Director General NADRA expressed his views through video conference and shared that NADRA is going to launch an application for vital events soon. He also stressed the significance of birth registration.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafaat also expressed his view through video links and said that they are working on the mission to introduce Islamabad as a model district in CRVS and for this purpose, the Islamabad administration was fully active.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister Asad Umar United Nations Parliament Divorce Progress Event All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

24 minutes ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

39 minutes ago
 29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

54 minutes ago
 UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ ..

UVAS pays rich tribute to Nuclear Scientist Dr AQ Khan

59 minutes ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

1 hour ago
 India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit o ..

India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.