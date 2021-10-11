Asad appreciates efforts for data collection in health through CRVS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Monday appreciated the efforts for data collection of country's population in the health sector through Civil Registration Vital Statistics (CRVS).

Asad Umar was speaking via video link at the Tool Kit launching ceremony here organized in collaboration with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and ministry's technical support unit Civil Registration Vital Statistics (CRVS), said a press release issued here.

He said that the welfare state cannot function properly until every individual registers his/her national identity.

He said that the sooner more data will be available about the population, the sooner the problems of ordinary citizens will be solved.

For this, the Federal Bureau of Statistics has also been directed to collect data, he said.

Parliamentary Secretary Mo PD&SI MNA Kanwal Shauzab was the Chief Guest on the first day of the launch.

The chief guest of the event Kanwal shauzab highlighted all the aspects of the CRVS system in Pakistan. She said that the rights of citizens were badly ignored in the previous Government but since the incumbent Government was formed, Prime Minister Imran Khan focused on the betterment of the public and started numerous programs for uplifting the population which is under the poverty line.

In the harmony with Vision 2030, outlining that by 2030 all people in Pakistan will benefit from universal and responsive CRVS systems that facilitate the realization of their rights and support good governance, health, and development, said Ms.Shauzab.

She expressed that the general public is not aware of the importance of birth/death and registration of other vital events like marriages, divorce, adoption, and migration.

"Right now, we are transforming Islamabad into a Model CRVS district with support from our development partners, where revamped mechanisms would be implemented to achieve universal registration of vital and afterward, it would be replicated in other parts of the country" she said.

While highlighting the sensitivity of the issue she said that the CRVS Reform ACT is in progress and soon will be present in Parliament and National Assembly for Approval and enforcement.

He said CRVS ACT is not only the need of the time but it as a national obligation to form and implement for developing a comprehensive Civil Registration system in Pakistan.

Kanwal Shauzab thanked all the stakeholders who are working to come up with a concrete solution on the capacity building and development in order to achieve the 100% registration of Vital events in Pakistan.

Chief health MoPDSI, Dr. Muhammad Asif welcomed all the stakeholders and dwelt light on the significance of CRVS in Pakistan and also shared the achievements implantation strategy of the CRVS system.

He said that CRVS is implanted in ICT as a pilot project. Pakistan has been identified as one of the six priority South Asian Countries that aim to strengthen the CRVS system.

Director General NADRA expressed his views through video conference and shared that NADRA is going to launch an application for vital events soon. He also stressed the significance of birth registration.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafaat also expressed his view through video links and said that they are working on the mission to introduce Islamabad as a model district in CRVS and for this purpose, the Islamabad administration was fully active.