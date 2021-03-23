UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Directs Additional PSDP Funds' Allocation For Fast-moving Projects

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Asad directs additional PSDP funds' allocation for fast-moving projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday directed the Planning Commission to allocate additional funds out of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 to fast-moving projects to facilitate their early completion.

"For this purpose the Planning Division should encourage and facilitate re-appropriations to and from different projects," he said while chairing a meeting to review the PSDP 2020-21.

The minister was briefed on the mid-year review of the PSDP projects, carried out by the Planning Commission.

The Planning Commission v, Secretary Planning, and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the PSDP projects of all the ministries/divisions were discussed in detail during the review exercise. Their progress reports and work plans for the remainder of the financial year were also reviewed.

Asad Umar directed the Planning Commission to work with the ministries to ensure that they fully utilize their funds.

The minister also directed that the provincial governments should be asked to expedite the finalization of healthcare upgrade schemes so that the available financial resources embarked under the COVID-19 programme could be transferred to them.

He stressed that the available financial resources should be fully utilized for the projects.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Asad Umar Progress All From

Recent Stories

UAE’s industrial exports valued at AED84.2 billi ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai underlines competitiveness as one of &#039;S ..

25 minutes ago

Punjab govt declares location of NAB’s Lahore of ..

30 minutes ago

Chairman Senate asks private sector to take lead i ..

53 seconds ago

UN verifies 15 death.400 missing in Rohingya fire

55 seconds ago

Maritime Affairs authorized PNSC oil tanker to sli ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.