Asad for completing early feasibility study on bulk water supply to twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday directed the MMP to complete the feasibility study expeditiously about bulk water supply from Tarbela dam to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Chairing a review meeting here on bulk water supply from Tarbella reservoir to Islamabad and Rawalpindi, through video conference, the minister directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to ensure inclusion of project management experts in the team, said a press release issued here by the Ministry of Planning.

He further directed the Planning Secretary to seek clarification on issues related to availability of water from Tarbela to ICT and its share in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Asad Umer asked Secretary Planning to contact the provincial government regarding land acquisition and the matters should be finalized as soon as possible so as to avoid delay in commencement of work on the project.

The Consultants from MMP briefed the meeting about the current status of feasibility study for master planning of Bulk Water Transmission (ICT & Rawalpindi) and Consultants have seven months to complete their report and their team will begin work in mid-October.

The project envisages supply of water to the twin cities through surface as well as groundwater channels.

The project is for supplying clean drinking water from the Indus River System at Tarbella Dam to the twin cities of Islamabad & Rawalpindi.

Presently the demand of water of the twin cities is 440 million Gallon per day, half of which i.e 220 million Gallon is being met from various sources and the gap of 220 million Gallon per day will be fulfilled by this project.

Special Assistant to PM on CDA Ali Nawaz Awan, Secretary Planning, Member Infrastructure, representatives from Ministry of Interior and senior officials were also attended the meeting.