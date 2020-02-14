UrduPoint.com
Asad Instructs To Strengthen Monitoring Of 18 Edible Items

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday directed Federal Ministry of Food Security, Utility Stores and other provincial ministries to regularly monitor the demand and supply situation, specifically of 18 essential edible items to keep their prices under control.

Chairing a review meeting on controlling food inflation, Asad Umar directed to strengthen the monitoring system of 18 essential commodities including wheat, sugar, flour, edible ghee/oil, potatoes, onions and pulses in all the provinces.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdum Khusru Bakhtyar, Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Asalm Iqbal , Managing Director Utility Stores Umar Lodhi, Secretary Food Muhammad Hashim Popalzai and senior officials attended in the meeting.

A number of measures for overcoming the crisis of high prices of food items were considered in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the government was taking every possible step to reduce food inflation.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's top priority was to provide essential commodities to the people at reasonable prices.

According to the PM directive, in the next cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister will be given further recommendations to reduce the prices of commodities.

Asad Umar instructed officials to maintain regular supply of wheat from public-sector stocks. Federal Minister directed Umar Lodhi, Managing Director of Utility Stores, to check prices of pulses.

He also instructed Ministry of Food for formulating strategies to increase local production of food products.

Asad Umar instructed to keep a close watch on the onion and potato sale/purchase situation.

Assad Omar said that price-hike will start to decline this month (February) and inflation wasexpected to drop significantly.

