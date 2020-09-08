UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Reaffirms Govt Commitment To Fast Track WB Funded Projects

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:59 PM

Asad reaffirms govt commitment to fast track WB funded projects

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that the government is committed to expedite the projects being funded by the World Bank to continue the reform agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ):Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that the government is committed to expedite the projects being funded by the World Bank to continue the reform agenda.

The minister held an introductory meeting with the newly appointed Country Director of the World Bank in Pakistan Najy Benhassine, said a press release issued here today.

Asad Umar welcomed the Country Director and appreciated the strong working relationship between the government of Pakistan and the World Bank and appreciated the support provided by the World Bank during the pandemic.

While appreciating the contribution of World Bank in socio-economic development of Pakistan, he said that the government was committed to fast track projects which was funded by World Bank.

Mr Najy Benhassine appreciated the Minister on government's skillful handling of the COVID crisis which had resulted in containing the pandemic to a large extent.

He also said that the World Bank was supporting the government of Pakistan through COVID-19 emergency response projects to help the country prevent, detect and respond to the pandemic and strengthen public health preparedness.

Both sides reaffirmed to strengthen the relationship and remove bottlenecks in executing the development projects funded by the World Bank.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Asad Umar World Bank National University Government

Recent Stories

SEC establishes ‘Individuals Deprived of Social ..

54 seconds ago

Dubai Economy, noon.com create online programme to ..

1 minute ago

Aerospace, defence leaders discuss industry challe ..

31 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Promised to Scrap EU Withdrawal ..

15 minutes ago

US Imposes Sanctions on Lebanese Politician Ali Ha ..

15 minutes ago

UNESCO calls for doubling investment in education ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.