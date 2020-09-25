Asad reviews education projects under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress of Federal education and Professional Training projects under Public Sector Development Programme PSDP here.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Baktiyar, Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Planning, Secretary Education, and senior officials of the Planning ministry were also present in the meeting.

The issues and bottlenecks of PSDP funded projects, of the ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training were discussed thoroughly and agreed for way forward in each project.

Asad Umar said that Planning Commission has streamlined the process of authorization of PSDP funds for the ministries and executing agencies.

In the first quarter of the PSDP 2020-21 , 20 percent of PSDP allocation of each ministry were authorized by the Planning ministry so that the sponsors could release and utilize the funds on time.

This process will ensure speedy implementation of the projects and passing on the benefits to the public.

He made it clear that no compromise would be made on timely and quality completion of the development projects.

In this regard, all the concerned authorities M/o FE&PT have to make sure that agreed timelines are strictly followed.