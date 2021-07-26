UrduPoint.com
Asad Reviews Status Of KCR, Railway Freight Corridor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 10:46 PM

Asad reviews status of KCR, Railway Freight Corridor

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting on Monday to review the status of preparation and processing of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and Railways Freight Corridor projects

In the meeting, important issues related to the freight corridor were discussed and review, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was informed that the feasibility study of the Freight Corridor has been completed.

It has been decided in the meeting that in order to gauge the level of investor's interest, all relevant important decisions must be taken within a month's time by all the concerned departments.

Secretary Railway also informed in the meeting that the Karachi Circular Railway project is on track as per the time lines given by the Ministry.

The feasibility study of KCR will be completed by the middle of August.

Keeping in view the importance of this flagship initiative, the meeting decided that a separate project be prepared for the civil structure of KCR for completing the project on a fast track basis.

The PC-1 for civil structures must be brought for processing for approval and subsequent funding through PSDP at the earliest.

Simultaneous work on both the components of KCR will result in months of time saving and completion of the project.

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Secretary Planning, Secretary Railways, CEO PPP Authority, and senior officials of both Ministries also participated in the meeting.

