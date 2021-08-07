UrduPoint.com

Asad Umar Asks Shahbaz Sharif To Keep CPEC Out Of Politics

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Asad Umar asks Shahbaz Sharif to keep CPEC out of politics

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday asked President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shahbaz Sharif to keep the national project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) away from his politics.

In his tweet, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan's government was committed to take the mega project to new heights.

"Building industrial zones, new working groups for agriculture, science & technology & information technology, significantly accelerating work on western alignment, expanding scope of gwadar all show PMIK government commitment to CPEC", he added.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Asad Umar Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Agriculture CPEC Gwadar All From Government

