ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar Friday assured Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah of the federal government's full support and cooperation for early completion of development projects of the province.

The minister was speaking to the Chief Minister Sindh here at his office. Issues related to various development projects including the Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV), Karachi Circular Railway, S-III, Hyderabad University/Institute and Jamshoro-Sehwan Road were discussed during the meeting.

Asad Umar said that there would be no politics on development issues. He further said that the federal government was keen to complete the federal financed projects in Sindh and regular meetings of Sindh Infrastructure Development Company (SIDCL) board were being held to fast track the implementation of such projects.

He said that Federal Government would also extend full support to Sindh for the early completion of jointly financed projects like the K-IV water supply project.

He said that Karachi Circular Railway was an important project and he has directed Planning Commission and Economic Affairs Division (EAD) to expedite the work to finalize implementation modality for the project.

The Chief Minister reciprocated the sentiments, saying that the provincial government would extend full cooperation to the Federal Government and any pending issues will be resolved through mutual consultation.

He said that certain projects with joint financing of the federal and provincial governments,needed to be expedited due to their significance for the people.