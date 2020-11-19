UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Assures To Support ICCI For Establishment Of New Industrial Estate Near Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Asad Umar assures to support ICCI for establishment of new industrial estate near Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has assured that he would fully support the ICCI in its endeavours for the establishment of a new industrial estate near Islamabad.

He stated this while addressing a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) which called on him led by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Asad Umar fully endorsed the proposal of ICCI for setting up a new industrial estate near Islamabad and said that he would move a summary of this proposal to the government for approval and materialization of this important project.

He said that the government would try to acquire land under Sec-4 for industrial estate to meet the needs of investors and industrialists of the federal capital.

He said that the current government was fully focused on reviving industrialisation to achieve rapid economic growth and maximum facilitation would be extended to the ICCI for a new industrial zone in the region.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan gave a detailed presentation to Asad Umar on the need of a new industrial estate in the federal capital.

He said that the existing industrial zones in Islamabad have saturated due to which setting up new industrial units in Islamabad was not possible and the potential investors of the region were shifting to other areas that was not good for the local economy.

He urged the government to cooperate in establishing a new industrial zone near Islamabad Airport as this strategic location provided easy access to the airport and motorway.

He also urged the government to consider setting up an export processing zone near Islamabad Airport that would help in boosting exports from the region.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that ICCI would fully support the government in making PM's Kamyab Jawan Program successful.

He said that ICCI would take the lead in connecting the youth with local industries and SMEs to help them in their job placement.

He said that ICCI would play a role in connecting the young innovators with industrialists and investors to facilitate them in launching business start-ups.  He said that ICCI would also provide guidance, career counselling and mentorship to youth to foster entrepreneurship in the young generation.   Khalid Javed former President ICCI, Shaban Khalid and other members of the delegation also highlighted the importance of a new industrial estate in or around Islamabad that would bring multiple beneficial outcomes for the local economy as it would promote industrialization and investment in the region, create plenty of new jobs for people and generate more tax revenue for the government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Asad Umar Exports Business Motorway Job Young Lead Chamber Turkish Lira Commerce From Government Industry Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

Current account surplus rose further to $382 milli ..

3 minutes ago

US charge dâ€™ Affairs to Pakistan calls on COAS G ..

27 minutes ago

Ohood Al Roumi receives Vice President of UAE Spor ..

31 minutes ago

Begum Parveen Sarwar inaugurates hepatitis camp at ..

7 minutes ago

ADCG reviews performance of Rescue 1122

7 minutes ago

PHP Multan region gets seven new vehicles: SP PHP

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.