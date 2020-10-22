UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar, Chief Minister KP Discuss Provincial Projects Under CPEC

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:02 PM

Asad Umar, Chief Minister KP discuss provincial projects under CPEC

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan called on the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here Thursday to discuss priority projects of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for inclusion in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) portfolio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan called on the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here Thursday to discuss priority projects of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for inclusion in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) portfolio.

Senior officials from federal and provincial governments attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed projects of energy, infrastructure, communications and agriculture sectors.

The Minister directed that project proposals may be refined and finalized to ensure their early processing.

He said that the respective Joint Working Groups (JWGs) should discuss the projects and accord them due priority.

The minister said that the federal government would continue to consult the provincial governments for prioritizing various projects under the CPEC umbrella.

He thanked the chief minister for proactively pursuing implementation of various projects.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture CPEC May From Government

Recent Stories

University of Sharjah, Indonesian National Nuclear ..

18 minutes ago

FANR awarded 6 ISO Certifications for robust regul ..

33 minutes ago

Ministry of Health organises 1st Virtual Conferenc ..

48 minutes ago

Germany Puts Poland, Switzerland on List of High R ..

33 seconds ago

Russia's Pacific Fleet to Receive 2nd Varshavyanka ..

35 seconds ago

FDA retrieve 2.25-kanal land in housing societies

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.