UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Directed To Ensue First SEZ Groundbreaking Under CPEC By End Of Calender Year

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 09:29 PM

Asad Umar directed to ensue first SEZ groundbreaking under CPEC by end of calender year

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has directed to ensure the groundbreaking of the first SEZ project under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at Faisalabad before the end of the calendar year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has directed to ensure the groundbreaking of the first SEZ project under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at Faisalabad before the end of the Calendar year.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Planning ,Development and Special Initiatives, that the work expedited on two SEZs projects including Rashakai and Dhabeji with an aim to achieve the goal of their groundbreaking within the current financial year.

The Minister chaired separate meetings to review the progress on CPEC and PSDP funded projects, here at Islamabad on Thursday.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan and senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meetings.

The Minister received a detailed briefing on the PSDP funded projects.

It was noted that the fund release mechanism had been made much easier in the recent months and the line Ministries could had much greater independence in spending their development budgets.

The Minister said that the Ministries and Departments must make sure that they make use of this opportunity and complete their projects on time.

He emphasized that effective monitoring and evaluation of the projects, was essential to ensure their smooth and timely implementation.

He also directed that a greater focus effort be made to identify innovative funding mechanisms to finance the infrastructure projects.

While chairing the meeting on CPEC, the Minister was given a detailed briefing on the completed, on-going and pipeline projects under the bilateral program.

The Minister expressed satisfaction on the progress of various under-construction projects.

He emphasized that in the new phase of CPEC the focus would be on enhancing the economic cooperation whereby business linkages and value chains would be developed, benefiting both sides.

The Minister separately reviewed the progress of various planned SEZs under CPEC.

The Minister instructed all the relevant departments to expedited work on the SEZ especially those at Rashakai, Dhabeji and Faisalabad, where some work had already been done.

He directed that the groundbreaking of the first SEZ under the CPEC at Faisalabad be ensured before the end of the calendar year and necessary work be expedited to achieve groundbreaking of the two more SEZs at Rashakai and Dhabeji within the current financial year.

The representatives of Ministries of Petroleum and Power assured the Minister that they would provide full support to these projects and complete the electricity and gas supply projects expeditiously.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Faisalabad Asad Umar Electricity Business CPEC Progress Independence Gas All

Recent Stories

Annual Chrysanthemum Show 2019 to begin tomorrow

44 seconds ago

Govt determined to end corruption from country: Mi ..

45 seconds ago

Zimbabwe facing 'man-made' starvation, UN expert w ..

47 seconds ago

AGPR starts audit of Kartarpur Corridor: Audit Off ..

51 seconds ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals intelligentsia, rights ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court verdict a great disappointment for t ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.